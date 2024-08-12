Crime & Public Safety

Driver charged with murder after woman hit at Athens bus stop

Jeffery Scott Tate was charged with murder, hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.

Jeffery Scott Tate was charged with murder, hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.
By
16 minutes ago

An Athens woman was waiting for a bus when she was struck and killed by a car Sunday. Later that night, a man accused of hitting her was charged with murder, officials said.

Jeffery Scott Tate, 58, was arrested in the death of 45-year-old Shelby Cox. Athens-Clarke County police said Tate struck Cox with his car and fled from the scene.

Police received a call about a person hit by a vehicle in the 2000 block of Atlanta Highway at around 6:15 p.m. Cox was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Tate was later identified as the driver, but officials did not share any details of what led to his arrest. A driver can be charged with murder instead of vehicular homicide if there is evidence that the crash was intentional.

In addition to murder, Tate was charged with hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.

About the Author

Lexi Baker is a breaking news intern for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She graduated from the University of Virginia in 2024.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: File photo

Man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in death of 3-year-old son1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Man released from prison last year accused in deadly Newton shooting
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

‘Tragically, no one stopped to help’: Family grieves mother killed on I-20
Placeholder Image

Man gets life without parole for killing Roswell woman who rejected him
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

1 dead after shooting at MARTA station in Midtown4m ago
UPDATE
DeKalb mother fatally shoots 11-year-old in apparent murder-suicide, police say56m ago
1 dead, 2 injured after being hit by separate trains in metro Atlanta1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Photo/Wildlife Atlanta

Beware: Atlanta’s coyotes are lurking just out of sight, study shows
More than 60 athletes with Georgia ties were in the Olympics. See how they fared
Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations