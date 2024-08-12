Driver charged with murder after woman hit at Athens bus stop

An Athens woman was waiting for a bus when she was struck and killed by a car Sunday. Later that night, a man accused of hitting her was charged with murder, officials said.

Jeffery Scott Tate, 58, was arrested in the death of 45-year-old Shelby Cox. Athens-Clarke County police said Tate struck Cox with his car and fled from the scene.

Police received a call about a person hit by a vehicle in the 2000 block of Atlanta Highway at around 6:15 p.m. Cox was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.