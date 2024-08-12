Driver charged with murder after woman hit at Athens bus stop

An Athens woman was waiting for a bus when she was struck and killed by a car Sunday. Later that night, a man accused of hitting her was charged with murder, officials said.
Jeffery Scott Tate, 58, was arrested in the death of 45-year-old Shelby Cox. Athens-Clarke County police said Tate struck Cox with his car and fled from the scene.
Police received a call about a person hit by a vehicle in the 2000 block of Atlanta Highway at around 6:15 p.m. Cox was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Tate was later identified as the driver, but officials did not share any details of what led to his arrest. A driver can be charged with murder instead of vehicular homicide if there is evidence that the crash was intentional.
In addition to murder, Tate was charged with hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.
