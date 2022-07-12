ajc logo
2 arrested, 3 wanted in connection with homicide outside Douglasville Kroger

Douglasville police released a photo of a silver Toyota Camry in which they believe two people fled the scene of a deadly shooting in a Kroger parking lot.

Credit: Douglasville Police Department

Douglasville police released a photo of a silver Toyota Camry in which they believe two people fled the scene of a deadly shooting in a Kroger parking lot.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Two people have been arrested and three more are wanted by authorities after a suspected drug deal in a Douglas County parking lot Wednesday night led to a fatal shootout, Douglasville police said.

Angel Felix, 21, of Glendale, Arizona, was identified as the man shot and killed in the parking lot of the Douglas Commons shopping center, Douglasville police said Monday. A “large amount” of suspected narcotics and cash was found at the crime scene, police said.

Police shared a photo of a silver Toyota Camry on Friday that investigators believe fled from the scene carrying multiple suspects. That same day, the Camry was found in southwest Georgia riddled with bullet holes, police said. Two suspects linked to the killing have been booked into separate South Georgia jails, police said.

Janaya Campbell, 29, was arrested and booked into the Calhoun County Jail, according to police, while Ismael Gomez, 26, was taken into custody in neighboring Dougherty County. Both have been charged with aggravated assault and murder, Douglasville police spokesman Maj. J.R. Davidson confirmed.

Police said Felix, the victim, was visiting family in Edison when he traveled to Douglasville in the Camry with Campbell and Gomez. A fourth person, identified as Kevin Martinez, was in the car as well, police said. Investigators are still working to locate him and did not say if he would face any charges.

Warrants have also been issued for three additional suspects: Abel Santiago, Ovicel Santiago and Victor Maldonado. Davidson did not share what charges the three new suspects are facing, but the warrants are linked to “their involvement in Felix’s death.”

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Douglasville police detective Sean Williams at 678-293-1747.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

