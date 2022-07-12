2 arrested, 3 wanted in connection with homicide outside Douglasville Kroger

Angel Felix, 21, of Glendale, Arizona, was identified as the man shot and killed in the parking lot of the Douglas Commons shopping center, Douglasville police said Monday. A “large amount” of suspected narcotics and cash was found at the crime scene, police said.

Police shared a photo of a silver Toyota Camry on Friday that investigators believe fled from the scene carrying multiple suspects. That same day, the Camry was found in southwest Georgia riddled with bullet holes, police said. Two suspects linked to the killing have been booked into separate South Georgia jails, police said.