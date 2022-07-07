Man killed in shooting at Kroger shopping center in Douglasville

Police in Douglasville are investigating after a man was shot to death Wednesday in the parking lot of a Kroger shopping center.
Investigators believe the shooting at Douglas Commons was an “isolated incident,” according to Douglasville police. Officers were called to the shopping center’s parking lot at the corner of Hospital Drive and Fairburn Road around midnight, Channel 2 Action News reported.
It was not clear if the victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene or at a hospital. According to Channel 2, investigators remained at the scene overnight and appeared to be focusing their efforts on a car with several bullet holes in its sides.
At least 23 evidence markers could be seen in the parking lot, the news station reported. Police confirmed the death is being investigated as a homicide but have not released any other details.
It was the second deadly shooting reported at a metro Atlanta shopping center Wednesday. At midday, a man was found shot to death inside a car when DeKalb County police responded to the Emory Commons Publix shopping center on North Decatur Road.
Police did not say if they had identified a suspect or taken anyone into custody Wednesday in the DeKalb case. A motive in that shooting was not released.
Shopper Anne Kirslis was among several in the North Decatur community who expressed shock at the brazen killing.
“It’s lunchtime, you come down to do some grocery shopping at Publix and here we are,” Kirslis told Channel 2, gesturing to the swarm of emergency vehicles with flashing lights that had taken over the parking lot. “Homicide, police everywhere and broken hearts everywhere.”
