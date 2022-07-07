Man killed in shooting at Kroger shopping center in Douglasville

Investigators believe the shooting at Douglas Commons was an “isolated incident,” according to Douglasville police. Officers were called to the shopping center’s parking lot at the corner of Hospital Drive and Fairburn Road around midnight, Channel 2 Action News reported.

It was not clear if the victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene or at a hospital. According to Channel 2, investigators remained at the scene overnight and appeared to be focusing their efforts on a car with several bullet holes in its sides.