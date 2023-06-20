BreakingNews
Alliance makes historic announcement with two new artistic directors
Double shooting at Old Fourth Ward apartments leaves 1 in critical condition

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

Two people were rushed to a hospital Monday evening after a shooting at an Old Fourth Ward apartment building, Atlanta police said.

One of the victims was found in critical condition when officers arrived at the 509 Boulevard building three blocks east of Central Park shortly after 7:30 p.m. The other was said to be stable, according to a statement from the police department.

Both were described as males. Investigators recovered one gun from the scene and are still working to determine what prompted the gunfire, police said.

The violence comes nearly two years to the day of a fatal shooting at the same Boulevard apartment building. The victim in the June 23, 2021, case was shot multiple times in what police said at the time was a targeted incident.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

