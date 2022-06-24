DNR: Agents pause search for man in Lake Lanier to catch alleged boat thief

DNR agents have spent the past week searching for the body of 29-year-old Kaiyan Ding, who they believe jumped from a boat near Holiday Marina to swim June 18 but never resurfaced. On the third day of the search, which has been complicated by submerged standing timber, those same agents were called into action as a stolen ski boat sped away from its owner.

The owner of the boat, a Super Air Nautique ski boat valued at more than $100,00, called 911 to report the theft, a DNR spokesman said. The owner provided the boat’s GPS coordinates to Hall sheriff’s deputies and that information was relayed to the DNR agents already on the lake.