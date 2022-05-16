Sheriff: Medical assistant wanted after leaving bag of drugs at jail security

“Before the deputy could scan her belongings through the magnetometer, which is standard protocol for all who enter, the woman insisted that she needed to return to her car,” the spokesperson said. “In a panic, the woman left her items and ran out the door.”

Sheriff Pat Labat said his office has “zero tolerance for anyone attempting to smuggle contraband into the Fulton County Jail.”

“There is an expectation and legal requirement that individuals, who are contractors providing services at the jail, obey the law and work to maintain the safety of the facility and not put others at risk,” the sheriff said. “When someone violates that trust and the law, we are obligated to file criminal charges. I commend that sharp deputy for her good instincts.”

According to an arrest warrant obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Ford was allegedly engaging in conversations with inmates days before leaving the drugs at jail security. She had also posted several images of marijuana on her Instagram, the news station reported.

Caption TreQuera Lashell Ford, 24, was last seen driving a black Nissan Altima with Tennessee license plates, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office Caption TreQuera Lashell Ford, 24, was last seen driving a black Nissan Altima with Tennessee license plates, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Ford was last seen driving a black Nissan Altima with Tennessee tag 75A-R44. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or submit a tip via the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office app.