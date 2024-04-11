High school ‘feud’ leads to murder charge for DeKalb teen

An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday, accused of killing a man with whom he had a “longstanding feud” that began in high school, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Robin Alvin Carmichael was taken into custody at his Stone Mountain home by DeKalb deputies and a Georgia State Patrol SWAT unit, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said. He is charged with shooting and killing 22-year-old Deonta Walker on March 28.
Officials said Carmichael is suspected of shooting Walker on Muirforest Drive, a street in a Stone Mountain neighborhood just around the corner from Redan High School. According to Walker’s obituary, he graduated from Redan in 2021.
Carmichael and Walker were involved in a dispute that began in high school, Williams said, although officials did not describe the nature of the feud. Carmichael was booked into the DeKalb jail, where he remains without bond.
Walker is survived by his parents and eight siblings, his obituary said. He worked for a lawn care service and loved cars and music. Walker was buried in Stone Mountain on Saturday.
About the Author