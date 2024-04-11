High school ‘feud’ leads to murder charge for DeKalb teen

An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday, accused of killing a man with whom he had a “longstanding feud” that began in high school, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Robin Alvin Carmichael was taken into custody at his Stone Mountain home by DeKalb deputies and a Georgia State Patrol SWAT unit, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said. He is charged with shooting and killing 22-year-old Deonta Walker on March 28.

Officials said Carmichael is suspected of shooting Walker on Muirforest Drive, a street in a Stone Mountain neighborhood just around the corner from Redan High School. According to Walker’s obituary, he graduated from Redan in 2021.