Crime & Public Safety

High school ‘feud’ leads to murder charge for DeKalb teen

Robin Alvin Carmichael, 18, was arrested on a murder charge Thursday at his home in Stone Mountain.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Robin Alvin Carmichael, 18, was arrested on a murder charge Thursday at his home in Stone Mountain.
By
Updated 31 minutes ago

An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday, accused of killing a man with whom he had a “longstanding feud” that began in high school, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Robin Alvin Carmichael was taken into custody at his Stone Mountain home by DeKalb deputies and a Georgia State Patrol SWAT unit, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said. He is charged with shooting and killing 22-year-old Deonta Walker on March 28.

Officials said Carmichael is suspected of shooting Walker on Muirforest Drive, a street in a Stone Mountain neighborhood just around the corner from Redan High School. According to Walker’s obituary, he graduated from Redan in 2021.

Carmichael and Walker were involved in a dispute that began in high school, Williams said, although officials did not describe the nature of the feud. Carmichael was booked into the DeKalb jail, where he remains without bond.

Walker is survived by his parents and eight siblings, his obituary said. He worked for a lawn care service and loved cars and music. Walker was buried in Stone Mountain on Saturday.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

BREAKING
Mayor Dickens announces locations of new MARTA stations2h ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Judge rules in favor of Georgia voter citizenship requirements

Credit: AP

O.J. Simpson, fallen football hero acquitted of murder charges, dies at 76

Credit: CARL JOHNSON/CLAYTONSHERIFFSOFFICE

Victor Hill input could shape Clayton County sheriff’s race
1h ago

Credit: CARL JOHNSON/CLAYTONSHERIFFSOFFICE

Victor Hill input could shape Clayton County sheriff’s race
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia health officials confirm third measles case this year
The Latest

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

Roswell police memorialize K-9 after cancer diagnosis, sudden death
12m ago
Family sues complex where teen was last seen, ex-Doraville officer worked
1h ago
Demolition of burned Atlanta apartment begins; road to reopen soon
Featured

Credit: AP

O.J. Simpson’s final NFL game was against the Falcons in Atlanta Stadium
2h ago
This Macon community fridge opened during the pandemic. And it’s still helping those in...
Three generations of Spelman women celebrate tradition and sisterhood