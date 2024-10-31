Breaking: DeKalb police investigate death in Stonecrest
Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

DeKalb police investigate death in Stonecrest

Somerset DeKalb death investigation 10-31-24
Somerset DeKalb death investigation 10-31-24
Somerset DeKalb death investigation 10-31-24
Somerset DeKalb death investigation 10-31-24
Somerset DeKalb death investigation 10-31-24
Somerset DeKalb death investigation 10-31-24
1 / 6
DeKalb County police investigate a death in the Stonecrest area on Thursday morning.
By and
32 minutes ago

DeKalb County police are investigating a death in a Stonecrest neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The scene unfolded at the intersection of Somerset Parkway and Hillandale Road near the Somerset condominiums just north of I-20.

Details are limited, but an officer at the scene said the victim was in his early 20s. It was not clear how he died.

A DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office van was at the scene, as were crime scene investigators.

As detectives gathered evidence, the victim’s loved ones gathered at the scene and comforted each other.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Authors

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter
Follow John Spink on facebookFollow John Spink on twitter
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Courtesy photo

Atlanta’s 2024 homicide victims
Placeholder Image

Henri Hollis

Man accused of tying 2 dogs to back of car, dragging them in DeKalb
Placeholder Image

AP

15-year-old boy charged in shooting deaths of parents, 3 siblings in Washington state
Placeholder Image

Joe Kovac Jr.

‘Spree killer’ guilty in random murders. One victim merely ‘stared’ at him
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Miguel Martinez

Atlanta drivers should expect heavy traffic as they head home for Halloween2h ago
2 more defendants plead guilty in Young Thug case
Police seeking 2 suspects accused of kidnapping man from Duluth home
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

What did the 2024 Atlanta Michelin Guide get wrong, right? AJC dining critics weigh in
911 call: Four Seasons shooting suspect had guns, Nazi paraphernalia in unit
More than half million early voters in Georgia didn’t vote in 2020