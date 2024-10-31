DeKalb police investigate death in Stonecrest

DeKalb County police are investigating a death in a Stonecrest neighborhood early Thursday morning.
The scene unfolded at the intersection of Somerset Parkway and Hillandale Road near the Somerset condominiums just north of I-20.
Details are limited, but an officer at the scene said the victim was in his early 20s. It was not clear how he died.
A DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office van was at the scene, as were crime scene investigators.
As detectives gathered evidence, the victim’s loved ones gathered at the scene and comforted each other.
