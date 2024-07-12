Crime & Public Safety

DeKalb officials ID man killed in suspected Fourth of July road rage shooting

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

By
47 minutes ago

On Friday morning, DeKalb County officials identified a man killed in a suspected road rage shooting that happened just after midnight on the Fourth of July.

Officers were called to Colony East Drive just after the shooting and found a man injured at the scene, DeKalb police said. He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

He was identified as 37-year-old Toreon Adams of Decatur, the DeKalb Medical Examiner’s Office said.

According to police, investigators believe Adams was involved in a road rage incident with the suspect, Ahmunet Shabazz. She was taken into custody the following day after she was pulled over in the area of South Hairston and Rockbridge roads.

Shabazz was booked into the DeKalb jail on counts of felony murder and aggravated assault, online records show. She remains in jail without bond.

A funeral for Adams will be held July 18 at Harvest Tabernacle Church in Lithonia, according to his obituary.

