DeKalb officials ID man killed in suspected Fourth of July road rage shooting

On Friday morning, DeKalb County officials identified a man killed in a suspected road rage shooting that happened just after midnight on the Fourth of July.

Officers were called to Colony East Drive just after the shooting and found a man injured at the scene, DeKalb police said. He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

He was identified as 37-year-old Toreon Adams of Decatur, the DeKalb Medical Examiner’s Office said.