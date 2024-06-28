DeKalb mother, daughter convicted of exploiting elders, stealing their money

The majority of the charges were for crimes that occurred between March 2017 and February 2019, the DA’s office said.

On Thursday, Superior Court Judge Asha F. Jackson sentenced Valerie West to 30 years, to serve five in custody with the balance on probation, as well as 100 hours of community service and restitution to be determined. She must also undergo a mental health evaluation.

Erica West was sentenced to 10 years, to serve three under house arrest with the balance on probation, as well as 100 hours of community service and restitution of $3,458.

Neither woman is allowed to house or be in charge of finances for elderly or disabled people, according to conditions of their sentences, the district attorney’s office said.

On Nov. 1, 2018, DeKalb police officers searched three homes owned by the West family after complaints from residents and family members, according to investigators. The homes were located in the 3700 block of Conley Downs Drive, the 2200 block of Hampton Drive and the 3500 block of Lehigh Way in unincorporated Decatur.

Explore Georgia couple accused of locking residents in basement of unlicensed care home

Officers found mattresses on the floors infested with bedbugs, empty kitchen cabinets with rodent droppings on the shelves, broken toilets and showers in some of the bathrooms, and trash scattered throughout the homes, the DA’s office said. Residents reported having no hot water or electricity during the summer months because bills were not paid.

Investigators also discovered that the West family took checks belonging to their residents and used them for their own expenses. Valerie West continued to cash Social Security checks for five years after a man died in one of the houses, the DA said.

At the trial, residents testified about their living conditions and how they were ordered not to call 911 even if someone was sick or injured.