DeKalb fire officials investigating blaze at abandoned bowling alley

An early-morning fire at an abandoned bowling alley near Decatur is under investigation after DeKalb County firefighters extinguished the flames.
No injuries were reported in the fire at the defunct Lucky Strikes bowling alley on Glenwood Road, Channel 2 Action News reported. Firefighters were called to the scene just before 3:15 a.m. and brought the blaze under control.
Glenwood Road was partially shut down while fire crews battled the flames, according to Channel 2, but the road was reopened to traffic before 6 a.m.
Officials have not said what caused the fire and the incident remains under investigation.
