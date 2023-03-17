X

DeKalb fire officials investigating blaze at abandoned bowling alley

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

An early-morning fire at an abandoned bowling alley near Decatur is under investigation after DeKalb County firefighters extinguished the flames.

No injuries were reported in the fire at the defunct Lucky Strikes bowling alley on Glenwood Road, Channel 2 Action News reported. Firefighters were called to the scene just before 3:15 a.m. and brought the blaze under control.

Glenwood Road was partially shut down while fire crews battled the flames, according to Channel 2, but the road was reopened to traffic before 6 a.m.

Officials have not said what caused the fire and the incident remains under investigation.

About the Authors

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter
Follow John Spink on facebookFollow John Spink on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Fireworks erupt in Senate committee as sports betting is revived1h ago

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Hawks add two assistants to coaching staff
17h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Buster Faulkner is home at Georgia Tech: ‘I don’t want to be anywhere else’
16h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

After no-contest plea, Jalen Carter convicted in crash that killed 2
21h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

After no-contest plea, Jalen Carter convicted in crash that killed 2
21h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Sports betting revived in Georgia Senate after prior defeats
18h ago
The Latest

FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Rain ushers in cold front ahead of chilly weekend
2h ago
Teen gets 10 years in prison for armed robbery in Cobb
13h ago
Georgia man who beat opponent to death during card game gets life sentence
13h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Death penalty case: Status of charges in the March 2021 Atlanta spa shootings
17h ago
‘Flex lanes’ on Ga. 400 to close permanently on Friday
St. Patrick’s Day ideas for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top