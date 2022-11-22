ajc logo
DeKalb County officer-involved shooting investigation underway

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago
Officials have yet to provide additional information

The DeKalb County Police Department confirmed one of its officers was involved in a shooting Monday night, but few other details were released.

According to witnesses who spoke to Channel 2 Action News, the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. at a Shell gas station on Covington Highway at Welborn Road. Crime scene tape was strung up around the gas station’s parking lot, news footage showed.

The department said it asked the GBI to investigate the shooting and referred all inquiries to the state agency. While the bureau has yet to confirm its involvement or release any details, its investigators were spotted at the scene.

One witness, Terri Maultsby, told Channel 2 she was at the gas station with her daughter when they heard what they initially thought was fireworks but then realized it was about a dozen gunshots. They called 911 immediately, she said.

It is not clear what sparked the shooting or if anyone was injured, as law enforcement officials have not provided any information.

Police vehicles were still at the scene Tuesday morning, and crime scene tape was still cordoning off part of the gas station parking lot.

“Officer-involved shooting” is a term used by law enforcement and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this language as more details emerge.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

