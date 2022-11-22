DeKalb County officer-involved shooting investigation underway

According to witnesses who spoke to Channel 2 Action News, the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. at a Shell gas station on Covington Highway at Welborn Road. Crime scene tape was strung up around the gas station’s parking lot, news footage showed.

The department said it asked the GBI to investigate the shooting and referred all inquiries to the state agency. While the bureau has yet to confirm its involvement or release any details, its investigators were spotted at the scene.