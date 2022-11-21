Exclusive
Local governments outmatched by landlords of blighted apartment complexes
BREAKING: GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Clayton County

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 31 minutes ago

Clayton County police have called in the GBI to open an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that took place Monday afternoon.

The incident happened near the intersection of Jonesboro and Commerce roads between Morrow and Jonesboro, Clayton police said. The GBI confirmed that its investigators had been dispatched to the scene.

No officers were injured, Channel 2 Action News reported.

No further information has been released about the incident. Images taken by NewsChopper 2 showed a mobile police command center in an industrial parking lot roped off with caution tape.

Officer-involved shooting is a term used by the GBI and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this language as more details emerge.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Opinion: Georgia must figure out how to make teaching attractive again
