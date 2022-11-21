BREAKING: GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Clayton County

Clayton County police have called in the GBI to open an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that took place Monday afternoon.
The incident happened near the intersection of Jonesboro and Commerce roads between Morrow and Jonesboro, Clayton police said. The GBI confirmed that its investigators had been dispatched to the scene.
No officers were injured, Channel 2 Action News reported.
No further information has been released about the incident. Images taken by NewsChopper 2 showed a mobile police command center in an industrial parking lot roped off with caution tape.
Officer-involved shooting is a term used by the GBI and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this language as more details emerge.
