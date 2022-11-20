ajc logo
Man dies after leading Paulding County deputies on pursuit, exchanging gunfire

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

A traffic stop led to a shooting and subsequent pursuit that left the suspect dead in Paulding County on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

County sheriff’s deputies were trying to pull a driver over just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Macland Road and Bobo Road, not far from Dallas, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. When the driver pulled over, “gunfire erupted between the suspect and deputies.”

The suspect, whom police did not publicly identify, then fled in the vehicle, and deputies gave chase until it ended at West Memorial Drive, next to the Bolton Furniture Company in Dallas, the statement read. Another exchange of gunfire took place at that location, and the suspect was eventually apprehended and taken to a hospital, where he died while in custody.

It was not clear what led to the man’s death. Officials did not say whether he was struck by any gunfire.

The sheriff’s office has asked the GBI to conduct the investigation; however, the state agency has yet to confirm or release details.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

