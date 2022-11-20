Man dies after leading Paulding County deputies on pursuit, exchanging gunfire

County sheriff’s deputies were trying to pull a driver over just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Macland Road and Bobo Road, not far from Dallas, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. When the driver pulled over, “gunfire erupted between the suspect and deputies.”

The suspect, whom police did not publicly identify, then fled in the vehicle, and deputies gave chase until it ended at West Memorial Drive, next to the Bolton Furniture Company in Dallas, the statement read. Another exchange of gunfire took place at that location, and the suspect was eventually apprehended and taken to a hospital, where he died while in custody.