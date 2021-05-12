Defense pushes to admit testimony about Ahmaud Arbery’s past

On Feb. 23, 2020, Greg McMichael told police he saw Arbery running down the street in front of his house. McMichael called inside to his son Travis McMichael and the two men jumped into a pickup truck in pursuit of Arbery. William “Roddie Bryan, who lived nearby, joined in the chase and at one point tried to block Arbery with his pickup.

After a chase through the Satilla Shores neighborhood, where the defendants lived, Arbery was cornered. Travis McMichael got out of his truck with his Remington shotgun trained on Arbery. In what the state called a “fight or flight” response, Arbery lunged at Travis McMichael, who then fired three shots, killing Arbery, who was not armed.

The McMichaels, who are white, told police they believed Arbery, a Black man, was responsible for a string of break-ins in their neighborhood and were making a citizen’s arrest, since outlawed by the Georgia General Assembly.

Defense co-counsel Jason Sheffield said that introducing the testimony about past acts, and the response to them, allows jurors to see “what was going on with Ahmaud Arbery that day.”

The hearing is expected to last two days. For the first time, the McMichaels and Bryan appeared in court. The three are being held without bond at the Glynn County jail.