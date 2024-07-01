Decatur mother sentenced to life in prison in death of 4-year-old son

At the scene, Sasfras informed officers that she had gone back to bed after her son told her that he had a headache, officials said. When she got up later that afternoon, one of her other children told her that the boy would not wake up.

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Sasfras attempted to wake the boy with cold water before calling the boy’s father, Jevonte Harris, who instructed her to call 911, according to a news release.

At the hospital, doctors discovered multiple bruises and scars in different stages of healing, indicating the injuries had occurred over a period of time, officials said. The boy also had scars that looked like they had come from a belt or cord, scars on his neck, blisters on his wrists and a severe injury to his face, Myers said.

While Sasfras admitted to “whooping” her children, she said she was unaware how the boy obtained the injury that ultimately led to his death, officials said.

Investigators later discovered social media messages between Sasfras and Harris in which she admitted to beating the boy for wetting his bed and having accidents.

Harris was indicted on charges of murder and cruelty to children. His case is still pending, according to prosecutors.