Decatur mother sentenced to life in prison in death of 4-year-old son

Case against boy’s father still pending
0 minutes ago

A Decatur woman found guilty of child abuse that led to the death of her 4-year-old son last year was sentenced to life plus 20 years in prison, officials announced Monday.

Malisha Sasfras, 26, was convicted of felony murder, cruelty to children and aggravated battery in the death of Jessiah Sasfras, according to DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Lisa Myers.

Officers responded to a call on Feb. 11, 2023, about an unresponsive child at an apartment in the 2100 block of Candler Road. The boy later died at the hospital from blunt force trauma to the head that had occurred six to eight hours before he died, according to Myers.

At the scene, Sasfras informed officers that she had gone back to bed after her son told her that he had a headache, officials said. When she got up later that afternoon, one of her other children told her that the boy would not wake up.

Malisha Sasfras (left) was convicted of felony murder, cruelty to children and aggravated battery. Javonte Harris has been indicted on charges of murder and cruelty to children.

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Sasfras attempted to wake the boy with cold water before calling the boy’s father, Jevonte Harris, who instructed her to call 911, according to a news release.

ExploreMan accused in 4-year-old’s beating death joins boy’s mother in jail

At the hospital, doctors discovered multiple bruises and scars in different stages of healing, indicating the injuries had occurred over a period of time, officials said. The boy also had scars that looked like they had come from a belt or cord, scars on his neck, blisters on his wrists and a severe injury to his face, Myers said.

While Sasfras admitted to “whooping” her children, she said she was unaware how the boy obtained the injury that ultimately led to his death, officials said.

Investigators later discovered social media messages between Sasfras and Harris in which she admitted to beating the boy for wetting his bed and having accidents.

Harris was indicted on charges of murder and cruelty to children. His case is still pending, according to prosecutors.

Lexi Baker is a breaking news intern for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She graduated from the University of Virginia in 2024.

4 killed in apparent murder-suicide at Coweta home, deputies say
