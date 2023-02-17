Man accused in 4-year-old’s beating death joins boy’s mother in jail

The child’s 25-year-old mother, Malisha Sasfras, was arrested and also charged with felony murder and cruelty to children, police said. She remained Friday in the DeKalb jail, booking records show.

Sasfras is accused of “being a party of the crime and allowing Mr. Javonte Harris to continue to abuse the child till death,” her arrest warrant states. She allegedly allowed Harris to abuse the child several times in the days leading up to his death, according to her warrant.

Court records show Malisha Sasfras lives in the Candler Forest apartment complex on Candler Road.

Tabetha Hammond told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that she shares children with Harris and doesn’t believe he would hurt a child.

“I promise you, he’s not even like that,” Hammond said.

Hammond said Harris was recently bitten on his hands by a dog when he attempted to break up a fight with his own dog. Harris did not live with Sasfras, according to jail address records. Hammond said she doesn’t believe Harris was with the child when he was allegedly abused. She said she has also been in touch with investigators.