Decatur man gets life in prison for fatal shooting of new bride

According to Boston, Beard and Bishop had a long-term relationship that included multiple violent incidents. Beard had been arrested twice in South Carolina on domestic violence charges, and Bishop told family members that he had previously threatened her with a gun, Boston said. Friends and family of Bishop were surprised when the couple married a few weeks before her murder, and she confessed to some that she thought she made a mistake.

Beard had moved to Decatur in 2016, the year before the shooting, while the couple were on a break, Boston said. Bishop was a social worker in Darlington County, South Carolina, and was pursuing a nursing degree at Northeastern Technical College, according to her obituary.

The pair reconnected, and Bishop was bringing their children to see Beard at his apartment in the 2900 block of Panthersville Road the day she was killed, Boston said. When she got to Beard’s unit, he opened the door and shot her with a Berretta .40-caliber handgun. Beard carried Bishop’s body downstairs to the car, asked a bystander to call 911 and threw the Berretta into the woods behind his apartment building.

At the time, Beard told police the shooting was accidental, the AJC reported. He claimed that Bishop had been banging on his door and he could not see anyone through the peephole. Beard said the handgun had “gone off” when he opened the door.

Beard was sentenced to life in prison plus five years, three of which will be served in custody, Boston said.