Cyclist seriously injured after struck by hit-and-run driver in Cobb

Cobb County police are investigating a hit-and-run crash Saturday on Cobb Parkway.

2 minutes ago

A 56-year-old cyclist was seriously injured over the weekend after a car hit him and drove off in Cobb County, police said Monday.

The incident happened shortly after 11:45 p.m. Saturday on Cobb Parkway near Progressive Way. Cobb police said the man was riding a blue bicycle north on the edge of the right lane, when a vehicle rear-ended him.

According to authorities, the impact sent the cyclist forward until he came to a rest in the dedicated right turn lane to 1520 Cobb Parkway. He was rushed to WellStar Kennestone Hospital, police said. His name was not released.

Investigators believe the driver who fled the scene was traveling in a gray Toyota Tundra. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3987.

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

