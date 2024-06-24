Cyclist seriously injured after struck by hit-and-run driver in Cobb

A 56-year-old cyclist was seriously injured over the weekend after a car hit him and drove off in Cobb County, police said Monday.

The incident happened shortly after 11:45 p.m. Saturday on Cobb Parkway near Progressive Way. Cobb police said the man was riding a blue bicycle north on the edge of the right lane, when a vehicle rear-ended him.

According to authorities, the impact sent the cyclist forward until he came to a rest in the dedicated right turn lane to 1520 Cobb Parkway. He was rushed to WellStar Kennestone Hospital, police said. His name was not released.