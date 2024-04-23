BreakingNews
Crime & Public Safety

Crews battling fire at Cobb funeral home

Credit: NewsChopper 2

The fire is located at the Norman Medford-Peden Funeral Home and Crematory on Canton Road.
By
27 minutes ago

A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at a Cobb County funeral home.

Firefighters were called to the Medford-Peden Funeral Home and Crematory along Canton Road near I-75 regarding the blaze. According to Channel 2 Action News, a portion of the building was severely burned and multiple fire trucks surround the area.

Parts of Canton Road in front of the funeral home are shut down. Cobb fire officials are urging motorists to avoid the area.

No other details were released about the fire or if anyone was injured.

Working Commercial Building Fire 1408 Canton Road Marietta, GA. Please avoid the area. Updates are coming as the PIO arrives on the scene.

Posted by Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services on Tuesday, April 23, 2024

We’re working to learn more.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

