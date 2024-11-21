35 boxes of cremated remains found in burned Cobb funeral home, police say

They later found a large amount of chemical and about 35 boxes of cremated human remains, according to the report. Each box had death certificates and other identifying documents attached to it.

“Responding offices observed what appeared to be cremated remains along with chemicals and documentation you would expect to find in a functioning funeral home,” police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said.

The building was secured and police have since reached out to a “large number” of local and state agencies to determine what to do next. McPhilamy said some of the issues found in the home could be criminal, while others would not but still need attention.

At the time of the blaze, a fire marshal spokesperson said no human remains or cremated ashes were found inside the funeral home, which is located near I-75. The fire was extinguished in 20 minutes but severely damaged the building.

McPhilamy said his department has exchanged calls with the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, which has not responded to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for comment. Others involved in the investigation include: Marietta code enforcement and business licensing, the county medical examiner, the district attorney’s office and police detectives.

The funeral home’s 2024 taxes, which were due in October, have not been paid, according to online records.

