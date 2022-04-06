Cops: Woodstock woman seriously injured after ex-boyfriend hits her with car

A 22-year-old woman was seriously injured Tuesday evening after a fight with her ex-boyfriend led her to jump on the hood of her own car as the man drove away in it, throwing her off and running her over, authorities said.
The woman was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said in a news release. Her ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old David Moore of Atlanta, was later found driving her car and arrested by Atlanta police, Baker said.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Brooke Mill apartment complex in Woodstock around 6 p.m. after getting reports of a person hit by a car, Baker said. At the scene, they learned that the woman had been run over.
According to Baker, investigators said the woman had gotten into a fight with Moore before he snatched her keys and got into her car. The woman jumped onto the hood when she realized Moore was driving away, but she was thrown off as he drove away. Moore did not stop despite hitting his ex-girlfriend, Baker said.
Deputies issued an alert to other law enforcement agencies in the region, and Atlanta police later found Moore driving the woman’s car on Trabert Avenue, Baker said.
Moore was taken into custody and transferred to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, where he was booked on charges of aggravated assault and robbery. He remains in jail without bond, Baker said.
