Cops: Woodstock woman seriously injured after ex-boyfriend hits her with car

The woman was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said in a news release. Her ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old David Moore of Atlanta, was later found driving her car and arrested by Atlanta police, Baker said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Brooke Mill apartment complex in Woodstock around 6 p.m. after getting reports of a person hit by a car, Baker said. At the scene, they learned that the woman had been run over.