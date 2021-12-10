Cops: Paulding man confesses to killing Gwinnett man who had been reported missing

Ronald Leonard Williams, 54, was reported missing by his family Nov. 28, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ashley Henson said in a news release. Williams’ body was found after investigators interviewed 54-year-old Wesley Richard Brock, of Dallas, who confessed to shooting Williams and later led detectives to the missing man’s remains.

After Williams’ family filed a missing person report, Gwinnett detectives tracked the last known location of Williams’ car and phone to Paulding, Henson said. On Dec. 3, detectives found Williams’ car parked at an apartment complex in Cobb County. Evidence in the car led investigators to believe an assault had taken place, and the search for Williams was widened to include the GBI.