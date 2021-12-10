ajc logo
X

Cops: Paulding man confesses to killing Gwinnett man who had been reported missing

Wesley Richard Brock led detectives to the missing man’s remains in Paulding County, authorities said.
Caption
Wesley Richard Brock led detectives to the missing man’s remains in Paulding County, authorities said.

Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 hours ago

When a Gwinnett County man was reported missing late last month, investigators steadily followed a trail of clues about his disappearance through three metro Atlanta counties. On Wednesday, that trail came to a tragic end when an acquaintance of the missing man confessed to killing him, officials said.

Ronald Leonard Williams, 54, was reported missing by his family Nov. 28, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ashley Henson said in a news release. Williams’ body was found after investigators interviewed 54-year-old Wesley Richard Brock, of Dallas, who confessed to shooting Williams and later led detectives to the missing man’s remains.

After Williams’ family filed a missing person report, Gwinnett detectives tracked the last known location of Williams’ car and phone to Paulding, Henson said. On Dec. 3, detectives found Williams’ car parked at an apartment complex in Cobb County. Evidence in the car led investigators to believe an assault had taken place, and the search for Williams was widened to include the GBI.

Investigators canvassed the area around the apartments where Williams’ car was found and continued to investigate additional leads, Henson said. The investigation led detectives to take out a search warrant for a home in Dallas that belonged to Brock, who was described to officials as an associate of Williams.

Detectives and GBI agents interviewed Brock “at length,” Henson said, before he confessed to shooting Williams and getting rid of his body near Williams Road in rural northern Paulding. Williams’ remains were recovered and examined by the Paulding coroner.

Brock was arrested and charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, concealing the death of another and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was booked into the Paulding County Jail on Wednesday and remains there without bond.

About the Author

ajc.com

Henri Hollis
Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
1-year-old injured in shooting at SW Atlanta home
13h ago
Wisconsin homicide suspect arrested after chase in Henry County
14h ago
GBI: Man killed by Henry County police was wanted on murder charge in Cobb
17h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top