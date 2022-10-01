Cops: Man shot multiple times at SW Atlanta home dies

A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in southwest Atlanta, police said.
Officers were called to a home in the 2600 block of Beeler Drive just off Cleveland Avenue regarding a person shot about 5 a.m. At the scene, police said a man with multiple gunshot wounds was found. He was pronounced dead, and his name was not released.
Authorities did not say what led up to the shooting or release any information on a suspect.
The site of the fatal shooting is less than a half-mile away from where a security guard was gunned down in April. According to authorities, Anthony Frazier was fatally shot outside of American Seafood and Wings, the Cleveland Avenue restaurant where he worked.
About half a mile away in the opposite direction, a 21-year-old man was shot at a Chevron gas station along Cleveland Avenue in July, police said.
In August, about a mile away from Saturday’s shooting and in the East Point jurisdiction, a dispute at a nail salon left one man injured after gunfire rang out, officials previously said.
