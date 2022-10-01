ajc logo
X

Cops: Man shot multiple times at SW Atlanta home dies

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in southwest Atlanta, police said.

Officers were called to a home in the 2600 block of Beeler Drive just off Cleveland Avenue regarding a person shot about 5 a.m. At the scene, police said a man with multiple gunshot wounds was found. He was pronounced dead, and his name was not released.

Authorities did not say what led up to the shooting or release any information on a suspect.

ExploreArrest in security guard’s killing ‘can never replace the hurt,’ family says

The site of the fatal shooting is less than a half-mile away from where a security guard was gunned down in April. According to authorities, Anthony Frazier was fatally shot outside of American Seafood and Wings, the Cleveland Avenue restaurant where he worked.

About half a mile away in the opposite direction, a 21-year-old man was shot at a Chevron gas station along Cleveland Avenue in July, police said.

In August, about a mile away from Saturday’s shooting and in the East Point jurisdiction, a dispute at a nail salon left one man injured after gunfire rang out, officials previously said.

ExploreMan shot at East Point nail salon after dispute, cops say

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

She joined Carter Center 40 years ago - and has known Jimmy forever6h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Braves say spring training facility did not suffer significant damage from Hurricane Ian
2h ago

Man convicted of raping girl, 12, in Carroll County had ‘regular access’ to victim
1h ago

Credit: Mark Lennihan

More Georgians redeeming $350 payments after rough rollout
22h ago

Credit: Mark Lennihan

More Georgians redeeming $350 payments after rough rollout
22h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Ozzie Albies, Spencer Strider still uncertainties as postseason approaches
19h ago
The Latest

Man convicted of raping girl, 12, in Carroll County had ‘regular access’ to victim
1h ago
Man charged with murder in shooting outside DeKalb restaurant
17h ago
‘Jealous boyfriend’ gets life in prison in 2019 DeKalb fatal shooting
18h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Hurricane Ian: How to help storm victims in Florida and Georgia
Ninety-eight ways to celebrate Jimmy Carter
Week 5 college football schedule: How to watch all 63 FBS games
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top