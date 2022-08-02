BreakingNews
1 shot at East Point nail salon
BREAKING: 1 shot at East Point nail salon

Breaking News Alert

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Police from both Atlanta and East Point are on the scene of a shooting that left one person injured at a Cleveland Avenue nail salon Tuesday afternoon.

Officials have not released any details, but witnesses told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that a man was shot outside of the Luxury Nail Spa just inside the East Point city limits.

East Point police Chief Shawn Buchanan confirmed that officers had responded to an incident and said they were gathering information, but did not share any details. Luxury Nail Spa is located in a strip mall anchored by a Walmart at 384 Cleveland Avenue.

A woman who was inside the salon at the time of the shooting, who asked to be identified only by her first name Louise, said a man who was there with his girlfriend was the victim.

The man went outside, Louise said, “then I heard gunshots and everybody started panicking, and he walked right back in bleeding everywhere.”

“They were holding his neck. So much blood,” she added.

We’re working to learn more.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

