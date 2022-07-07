21-year-old injured in shooting at SW Atlanta gas station

A shooting at a southwest Atlanta gas station left one man injured Wednesday night, according to police.
Investigators believe the victim, a 21-year-old man, had driven to the gas station at 221 Cleveland Avenue, got out of the vehicle and spoke to two men. Then, as the victim walked back to the vehicle, one of the men shot him, police said in a statement. The two suspects then ran away.
The victim was taken to a hospital and was described as stable.
No other details about the victim, suspects or what led up to the shooting were released by police.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest