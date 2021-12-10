WATCH: Atlanta police release video of 2 suspects in Morehouse student’s shooting

After the two men knocked on the front door, they were let in and stayed only a short time, according to Woolfolk. The surveillance shows the men quickly leaving and closing the door behind them. One of the men removed his yellow jacket and is carrying it, along with a bag.

“Unfortunately, here during the holiday time, this student does not get to go home to his family,” Woolfolk said. “So we are making a plea to the public that you might be able to help us out that might lead to the arrest of these two suspects.”

No further information has been released about the suspects or the circumstances of Holmes’ death.

Anyone with information on the case or who may know the identity of the suspects can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-T8477, online at crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000, or can contact the Aggravated Assault Unit at 404-546-5148.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.