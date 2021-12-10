ajc logo
WATCH: Atlanta police release video of 2 suspects in Morehouse student’s shooting

Atlanta police are searching for two suspects in the killing of a Morehouse College student at his off-campus house.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 hours ago

Atlanta police have released surveillance video of two men suspected in the fatal shooting of a Morehouse College student at his off-campus home last month.

Tyrone W. Holmes, 25, of Savannah, was found shot dead Nov. 3 at the home on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, Morehouse officials confirmed at the time. Holmes was a senior studying psychology and a decorated student, according to a letter sent out by the Morehouse administration. He was also a Ronald McNair Scholar as well as a Gates Millennium Scholar.

Investigators believe that Holmes knew the two suspects shown in the surveillance video from his house, Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said in a video released Thursday.

“We do know that this was a narcotics-related incident,” Woolfolk said. He did not provide additional details about what led investigators to believe drugs were involved.

After the two men knocked on the front door, they were let in and stayed only a short time, according to Woolfolk. The surveillance shows the men quickly leaving and closing the door behind them. One of the men removed his yellow jacket and is carrying it, along with a bag.

“Unfortunately, here during the holiday time, this student does not get to go home to his family,” Woolfolk said. “So we are making a plea to the public that you might be able to help us out that might lead to the arrest of these two suspects.”

No further information has been released about the suspects or the circumstances of Holmes’ death.

Anyone with information on the case or who may know the identity of the suspects can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-T8477, online at crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000, or can contact the Aggravated Assault Unit at 404-546-5148.

