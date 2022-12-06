Cops: Man arrested days after fatally shooting driver who hit his brother in Morrow

Witnesses said Jonathan Johnson screamed at Williams as the two stood over his injured brother, according to police. The fight ended when Johnson pulled a handgun from the back of his waistband and shot Williams at close range, police said.

Johnson fled the scene, leaving his brother and Williams lying in the right lane of the road, police said. Investigators were able to identify Johnson and took out arrest warrants against him Monday, the Clayton sheriff’s office said.

Clayton deputies, along with the Cobb County Police Department’s SWAT unit and Morrow police officers, took Johnson into custody Tuesday at a home on York Road in Marietta. He was booked into the Clayton jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

Officials said another member of Williams’ family was killed in a shooting in 2019.

