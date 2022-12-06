BreakingNews
The wait on results: Most polls have closed for US Senate runoff
Cops: Man arrested days after fatally shooting driver who hit his brother in Morrow

Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

A murder suspect was arrested Tuesday in Marietta, several days after officials say he fatally shot a driver who hit and injured his brother as the two were walking in Clayton County.

Jonathan Johnson, 20, is accused of shooting a driver eight times after the pedestrian crash Friday left his brother critically injured, Morrow police said. Johnson’s brother, John Johnson III, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he remains.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Mt. Zion Road just before 10 p.m. after getting reports of a person hit by a vehicle, police said. At the scene, they found John Johnson, who was unresponsive, and the shooting victim, 28-year-old Antramico Williams.

Williams was the registered owner of the car involved in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators collected 13 shell casings at the location, according to police. Of the eight gunshots that hit Williams, two struck him in the head, including one in the temple, Clayton sheriff’s office spokesman Chief Deputy Levon Allen said.

Witnesses said Jonathan Johnson screamed at Williams as the two stood over his injured brother, according to police. The fight ended when Johnson pulled a handgun from the back of his waistband and shot Williams at close range, police said.

Johnson fled the scene, leaving his brother and Williams lying in the right lane of the road, police said. Investigators were able to identify Johnson and took out arrest warrants against him Monday, the Clayton sheriff’s office said.

Clayton deputies, along with the Cobb County Police Department’s SWAT unit and Morrow police officers, took Johnson into custody Tuesday at a home on York Road in Marietta. He was booked into the Clayton jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

Officials said another member of Williams’ family was killed in a shooting in 2019.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

