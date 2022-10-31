Cops: Man arrested at DeKalb jail after sneaking contraband inside

Using a fishing line and plastic bag, David Askew sent several items up the outside walls of the jail and into an inmate’s cell, the sheriff’s office said. The items included a green leafy substance, a crystal rock-like substance, cigarette packs and papers, cellphones and chargers, sewing kits, razor blades, super glue, socks and belly rings.

“Inmates at the DeKalb County Jail apparently planned to celebrate this past Halloween weekend. Alas, those plans were foiled when a ‘contraband drop’ of items they ordered was interrupted by the arrest of the deliveryman,” the sheriff’s office said.