Cops: Man arrested at DeKalb jail after sneaking contraband inside

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

A man was arrested while at the DeKalb County Jail after officials said he sent contraband into the facility Sunday.

Using a fishing line and plastic bag, David Askew sent several items up the outside walls of the jail and into an inmate’s cell, the sheriff’s office said. The items included a green leafy substance, a crystal rock-like substance, cigarette packs and papers, cellphones and chargers, sewing kits, razor blades, super glue, socks and belly rings.

“Inmates at the DeKalb County Jail apparently planned to celebrate this past Halloween weekend. Alas, those plans were foiled when a ‘contraband drop’ of items they ordered was interrupted by the arrest of the deliveryman,” the sheriff’s office said.

The 59-year-old man from College Park was taken into custody while still on the premises and is facing charges of crossing guard lines with weapons or drugs without consent and criminal trespass. He is being held without bond.

In early September, a woman was arrested after she was caught sneaking tobacco into the DeKalb jail, authorities said. Cara Leanne Johnson drove to the back of the facility and parked in a spot designated for the sheriff’s office’s fugitive unit before a deputy patrolling the area spotted her, officials said. In Johnson’s hand was a black bag, which the sheriff’s office said contained tobacco, two packs of rolling paper and a lighter. A rope dangled out of a broken cell window several stories above the ground nearby, authorities said.

Just a few days before, Sadarian Deangelo Moore was arrested after he attempted to deliver a controlled substance to DeKalb jail inmates, the sheriff’s office said.

In May, a man and a woman were arrested during an alleged contraband drop outside the DeKalb jail. Ralston Alexander Campbell and Donnisha Gabbidon were taken into custody and booked into jail and two men already serving time were charged with additional offenses, officials said.

