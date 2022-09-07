Woman arrested, caught sneaking tobacco into DeKalb jail, officials say

Cara Leanne Johnson drove to the back of the facility, past the “Authorized Vehicles Only” sign, and parked in a spot designated for the sheriff’s office’s fugitive unit before a deputy patrolling the area spotted the 34-year-old, officials said in a news release.

In Johnson’s hand was a black bag, which the sheriff’s office later found to contain tobacco, two packs of rolling paper and a lighter, according to the release. Not far away, officials said a rope dangled out of a broken cell window several stories above the ground.