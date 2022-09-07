ajc logo
Woman arrested, caught sneaking tobacco into DeKalb jail, officials say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

A woman was arrested Sunday after she was caught trying to sneak contraband into the DeKalb County Jail, authorities said.

Cara Leanne Johnson drove to the back of the facility, past the “Authorized Vehicles Only” sign, and parked in a spot designated for the sheriff’s office’s fugitive unit before a deputy patrolling the area spotted the 34-year-old, officials said in a news release.

In Johnson’s hand was a black bag, which the sheriff’s office later found to contain tobacco, two packs of rolling paper and a lighter, according to the release. Not far away, officials said a rope dangled out of a broken cell window several stories above the ground.

After being questioned, the Smyrna woman was handcuffed, searched and taken into custody. She is charged with crossing guard lines with drugs without consent and conspiracy to commit a felony, according to online records. She left jail Tuesday evening without bond on an unsecured judicial release.

“The audacity of these offenders is astounding,” Sheriff Melody Maddox said. “Not only are the incidents occurring in broad daylight, but they do not seem to realize that we are watching them. That is, until they are arrested.”

Since the beginning of the sheriff’s office’s “Eyes in the Sky” operation meant to decrease incidents of contraband coming into the jail, the agency has arrested about 13 suspects since March, some of whom were caught in the commission of the crime, according to officials.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

