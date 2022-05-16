ajc logo
Cops: 2 arrested while trying to deliver contraband to DeKalb jail inmates

DeKalb County sheriff's deputies, both on foot and in patrol cars, chase after suspects believed to be dropping off contraband to inmates.

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

A man and a woman from Decatur were arrested Sunday during an alleged attempt to drop off contraband outside the DeKalb County Jail, officials said.

The suspects, 24-year-old Ralston Alexander Campbell and 26-year-old Donnisha Gabbidon, were taken into custody and booked into the same jail where they’d attempted to deliver contraband earlier in the day, DeKalb sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said in a news release. Two men already being held in the jail were charged with additional offenses.

“Contraband inside the jail poses a threat to everyone in the facility, and it compounds the situation for inmates who might otherwise have been on their way to being released,” Chief Deputy Randy Akies said in the release.

Video appears to show the suspects stop their car on Memorial Drive at Camp Drive, just outside the jail walls. Campbell, who appears to be carrying something, can be seen getting out and walking out of the left side of the frame. Moments later, he can be seen sprinting back across the road and past where the car was stopped.

A few more seconds into the video, the frame is flooded with police on foot and patrol cars. Gabbidon never exited the car, authorities said, and several deputies pursued Campbell into the distance.

Both were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. In addition, Campbell was charged with crossing the guard line and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Inside the jail, 20 year-old Cortavious De’mon Buchanan and 26-year-old Daniel Schaefer were both charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. The incident adds to unrelated charges for each man.

“Drive up and you’re getting locked up,” Akies said. “Apparently, they don’t realize we’re smarter than the average criminal, and they’re not good at this.”

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

