Cops: 2 arrested while trying to deliver contraband to DeKalb jail inmates

“Contraband inside the jail poses a threat to everyone in the facility, and it compounds the situation for inmates who might otherwise have been on their way to being released,” Chief Deputy Randy Akies said in the release.

Video appears to show the suspects stop their car on Memorial Drive at Camp Drive, just outside the jail walls. Campbell, who appears to be carrying something, can be seen getting out and walking out of the left side of the frame. Moments later, he can be seen sprinting back across the road and past where the car was stopped.