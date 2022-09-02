Cops: Wanted man arrested during attempted contraband drop at DeKalb jail

Sadarian Deangelo Moore, 37, was taken into custody after crossing guard lines while trying to deliver the unspecified substance, the DeKalb sheriff’s office said. Moore was planning to use a “contraband drop,” officials said, which involves inmates lowering a bag from a window to be filled with prohibited items by someone outside the jail.

Moore was charged in connection with the incident, the sheriff’s office said. According to county officials, Moore was already wanted on an active arrest warrant for aggravated assault and multiple probation violations.