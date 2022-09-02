Cops: Wanted man arrested during attempted contraband drop at DeKalb jail

A Decatur man wanted on multiple charges was arrested Thursday as he attempted to deliver a controlled substance to DeKalb County Jail inmates, officials said.
Sadarian Deangelo Moore, 37, was taken into custody after crossing guard lines while trying to deliver the unspecified substance, the DeKalb sheriff’s office said. Moore was planning to use a “contraband drop,” officials said, which involves inmates lowering a bag from a window to be filled with prohibited items by someone outside the jail.
Moore was charged in connection with the incident, the sheriff’s office said. According to county officials, Moore was already wanted on an active arrest warrant for aggravated assault and multiple probation violations.
Moore was previously charged with multiple counts, including making terroristic threats, aggravated stalking, and sexual battery, the sheriff’s office said. No further information was provided about the prior incidents that led to his other charges.
Moore was booked into the DeKalb jail and is being held without bond, according to jail records.
