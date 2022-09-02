ajc logo
X

Cops: Wanted man arrested during attempted contraband drop at DeKalb jail

Sadarian Deangelo Moore, 37, was taken into custody after crossing guard lines in an attempt to deliver the controlled substances, the DeKalb sheriff’s office said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Combined ShapeCaption
Sadarian Deangelo Moore, 37, was taken into custody after crossing guard lines in an attempt to deliver the controlled substances, the DeKalb sheriff’s office said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

A Decatur man wanted on multiple charges was arrested Thursday as he attempted to deliver a controlled substance to DeKalb County Jail inmates, officials said.

Sadarian Deangelo Moore, 37, was taken into custody after crossing guard lines while trying to deliver the unspecified substance, the DeKalb sheriff’s office said. Moore was planning to use a “contraband drop,” officials said, which involves inmates lowering a bag from a window to be filled with prohibited items by someone outside the jail.

Moore was charged in connection with the incident, the sheriff’s office said. According to county officials, Moore was already wanted on an active arrest warrant for aggravated assault and multiple probation violations.

Moore was previously charged with multiple counts, including making terroristic threats, aggravated stalking, and sexual battery, the sheriff’s office said. No further information was provided about the prior incidents that led to his other charges.

Moore was booked into the DeKalb jail and is being held without bond, according to jail records.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
Parents meet with APS to address concerns about Howard Middle School12h ago
Shocking news of downtown hospital closure turns to dread
16h ago
Ozzie Albies, Ian Anderson play for Gwinnett Stripers
12h ago
Opinion: Teachers tired of fighting cellphones in classrooms
18h ago
Opinion: Teachers tired of fighting cellphones in classrooms
18h ago
Spencer Strider sets Atlanta Braves record with 16 strikeouts
11h ago
The Latest
Man killed in SW Atlanta shooting appeared to be targeted, police say
2h ago
Police: 3 wounded in shooting at College Park housing complex
12h ago
Paulding DA to seek death penalty vs. mom accused of killing 3 kids
15h ago
Featured
02/21/2019 — Austell, Georgia — Apartment buildings are boarded up at Parkview Apartments, located at 360 Riverside Parkway, in Austell, Thursday, February 21, 2019. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

Cobb looks to require apartment inspections to address subpar living conditions
2h ago
Labor Day celebrations, Dragon Con and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
23h ago
Vince Dooley joins UGA, Tech delegation to ring Wall Street closing bell
12h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top