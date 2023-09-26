Cops: Man arrested after doorbell camera catches him throwing dog at ceiling

Cobb County officials said the 4-year-old terrier was not seriously injured

Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

By
26 minutes ago
A Cobb County man is accused of throwing a small dog against the ceiling in the hallway of an apartment complex, according to investigators.

But a doorbell camera captured the alleged violence against the animal, and that video was shared with investigators with Cobb County Animal Services. The man believed responsible, James Moses, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and surrendered Tuesday, jail records showed.

Stephen Hammond, director of animal services, said video of the abuse was shared on social media and a concerned citizen alerted him Friday. An investigator worked through the weekend to identify the suspect.

“There is evil in the world, and this proves it,” Hammond told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “There’s no excuse for it. The dog wasn’t trying to bite him. The dog didn’t do anything wrong.”

The AJC is not posting the video due to its graphic nature.

Hammond said it appeared Moses took his anger out on the small dog, a 4-year-old Jack Russell terrier named Smokey. Animal services executed search warrants at the Smyrna complex where the alleged abuse took place and seized the dog, who was examined by a veterinarian.

Fortunately, the terrier has no permanent damage, Hammond said. His owner found out about the abuse from investigators and the two have been reunited, he said.

An arrest warrant was secured for Moses on Monday. He surrendered Tuesday afternoon and was booked into the Cobb jail, where his bond was set at $7,500, jail records showed.

Hammond said he is grateful that his office was alerted to the video and urged others to speak up if they witness similar crimes.

“By raising that awareness, people realize that it is a crime and it’s something we will do something about,” Hammond said.

