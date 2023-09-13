Puppies rescued after a ruff time down a storm drain

Two tiny puppies were swept into a storm drain Tuesday afternoon outside Atlanta but don’t worry, this tale has a happy ending.

Neighbors heard the cries, tongues started wagging and someone placed the 911 call that fetched firefighters from both Paulding and Cobb counties.

Two puppies are lucky to be alive after being swept into an underground storm drain during last nights storms. Neighbors...

Posted by Paulding County Fire/Rescue on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

The little cuties were trapped in a 2-foot wide nearly 20 feet underground, the nearest manhole about 60 feet away. In about an hour, though, they met their new best friends.

“Although a little scared, they will be fine!!” the Paulding fire department yipped in a social media post after the rescue.

No word yet on efforts to find the wee survivors their, uh, furever homes.

