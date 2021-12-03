Cops: Gwinnett couple accused of child cruelty locked daughter in empty bedroom

Tiphanie Lanier, 29, and Joseph Lipscomb, 35, who shared a home in Snellville, were booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on Monday night on one count each of first-degree cruelty to children, online jail records show. Lipscomb was also charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to warrants obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Gwinnett police discovered that Lipscomb and Lanier had been locking their daughter in one of the bedrooms of their home on Broxton Mill Court in Snellville. The warrants described the room as mostly empty, filled only with trash, a broken mattress and a 2-inch foam mattress topper where the girl slept.