3 children kidnapped, father stabbed during Cobb home invasion, police say

Officers responded to a mobile home in the 6700 block of Mableton Parkway around 9 p.m. and found a 31-year-old man stabbed, Cobb police said. He had several injuries and lacerations, according to police.

The man told officers his ex-girlfriend and several masked men forced their way into his home, stabbed him and kidnapped his three children. Police did not say if the woman was the children’s mother and did not provide a motive.