3 children kidnapped, father stabbed during Cobb home invasion, police say

Three men and a woman were detained for questioning after a man was stabbed and his children were kidnapped during a Cobb County home invasion, police said.
Three men and a woman were detained for questioning after a man was stabbed and his children were kidnapped during a Cobb County home invasion, police said.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago
Cops: 3 men, ex-girlfriend detained for questioning

A man was stabbed and his children were kidnapped after several people broke into his Cobb County home Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responded to a mobile home in the 6700 block of Mableton Parkway around 9 p.m. and found a 31-year-old man stabbed, Cobb police said. He had several injuries and lacerations, according to police.

The man told officers his ex-girlfriend and several masked men forced their way into his home, stabbed him and kidnapped his three children. Police did not say if the woman was the children’s mother and did not provide a motive.

Investigators were able to track down the children at a Super 8 motel on Church Street in Decatur. They were safely recovered early Thursday morning, police said.

All four suspects were detained by police for questioning. Their names were not released and authorities did not say if any of them have been charged in the incident.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva
Caroline Silva is a Breaking News and Crime and Public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

