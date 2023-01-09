BreakingNews
BREAKING: Car crashes into Emory Hillandale Hospital ER in DeKalb
Cops: Fugitive arrested after fatal shooting of Gwinnett car dealership employee

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

A fugitive has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Gwinnett County car dealership employee last month, authorities said Monday.

Wesley Vickers, 23, of Lilburn, who was on the run for a month, is facing murder charges in the Dec. 9 death of 34-year-old Courtney Owens of Snellville, Gwinnett police said. Vickers allegedly entered Royal Court Motors, where Owens worked, and opened fire, according to authorities.

Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to a person shot call at the Annistown Road dealership in Snellville and found Owens dead from a gunshot wound, police said. A witness reported seeing a masked man with a gun leaving the scene on foot, authorities added.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

The motive for the shooting is unknown, but homicide detectives believe the suspect was known to either the victim or the business.

Vickers was tracked down and taken into custody with the help of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office’s fugitive unit. He was booked into the county jail on charges of murder, malice murder and aggravated assault, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

