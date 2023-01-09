Cops: Fugitive arrested after fatal shooting of Gwinnett car dealership employee

Wesley Vickers, 23, of Lilburn, who was on the run for a month, is facing murder charges in the Dec. 9 death of 34-year-old Courtney Owens of Snellville, Gwinnett police said. Vickers allegedly entered Royal Court Motors, where Owens worked, and opened fire, according to authorities.

Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to a person shot call at the Annistown Road dealership in Snellville and found Owens dead from a gunshot wound, police said. A witness reported seeing a masked man with a gun leaving the scene on foot, authorities added.