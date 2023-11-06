Cops: 6 shot outside SE Atlanta home when suspect walked up and opened fire

By
32 minutes ago
Six people were shot while standing outside a home in southeast Atlanta Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers were called about multiple people shot in the 1000 block of Redford Drive in the Rebel Valley Forest neighborhood around 4 p.m. When they arrived, they found the six victims, five of whom were taken to a hospital, police said. The sixth suffered a graze wound and refused to be transported.

Atlanta police Lt. Germain Dearlove told Channel 2 Action News that the victims — five men and a woman ― appeared to have been targeted. They had been standing in a home’s front yard when someone walked up and opened fire. It also appeared that the victims returned fire, he said.

Dearlove told the news station the suspect or suspects allegedly parked on one side of the street and walked to where the victims were.

The conditions of the victims were not disclosed. It is not clear what may have sparked the shooting.

Police did not release any other details, including whether any suspects have been identified.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

