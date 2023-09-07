Cobb police seek driver accused of striking man on park bench, leaving scene

BreakingNews
Cobb County investigators were searching Thursday for a driver who left the scene after colliding with a man on a park bench in Mableton.

Alan McNeil, 60, of Marietta, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries after the wreck, which occurred on Floyd Road at around 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

According to investigators, the driver of a black SUV was traveling southbound near Nickajack Road when they went over the concrete curb and onto the sidewalk. The vehicle then struck the bench and continued south on Floyd Road.

Police said it was unclear why the suspect, who was not identified, went off the road. They also weren’t certain if McNeil was sleeping at the time.

He was the second person struck by an alleged hit-and-run driver on Floyd Road in just over a month.

On July 31, Artie Dumas, 60, was killed while crossing the road outside of the marked crosswalk near the intersection with Maran Lane, police said. Witnesses told crash investigators that the suspected driver, Kristopher Johnson, 30, stopped briefly before continuing north in a 2018 Hyundai Elantra.

Johnson, of Kennesaw, surrendered Aug. 2 and was released from the Cobb jail the same day on a $25,000 bond. The incidents occurred less than a mile apart.

Anyone with information on Saturday’s crash is asked to call Cobb police at 770-499-3987.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

