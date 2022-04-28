Cobb man guilty of 2 armed robberies gets life in prison

Three days after the first attempted robbery, Hernandez and his accomplice successfully robbed Los Vaqueros Western Wear on South Cobb Drive, Broady said. This time, Hernandez and the second man entered the store with guns drawn and were able to steal $4,000 and three cellphones from the business owner and customers, Broady said. The two men fled in a blue 1992 Buick Riviera.

According to Broady, investigators were able to identify Hernandez from surveillance videos from both robberies. He was also identified by one of the business owners in a lineup.

Just four days after the second robbery, officers found the vehicle parked outside of a grocery store on Atlanta Road, less than two miles from Los Vaqueros, and arrested Hernandez.

He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus five years, Broady said.

“This man terrorized family-owned businesses in his own community,” Assistant District Attorney Amanda Buxton, who prosecuted the case, said. “We hope this sentence will bring a sense of security and closure for them.”