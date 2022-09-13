BreakingNews
U.S. inflation slows for 2nd month but remains stubbornly high
Cobb County traffic court to close during funerals of slain deputies

Cobb County deputies Jonathan Koleski, left, and Marshall Ervin Jr. were killed late Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, while serving a warrant. (Courtesy of Cobb County Sheriff's Department)

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago

Cobb County traffic court cases set for Wednesday and Thursday will be postponed so court employees can attend the funerals of the two Cobb County deputies shot to death Sept. 8.

According to Cobb County Government, Cobb County State Court Judges agreed to reschedule all hearings during those two days to allow other deputies and court personnel the opportunity to pay respects to their fallen colleagues, Deputy Jonathan Koleski on Wednesday and Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr. on Thursday.

The clerk of state court will rescheduled hearings scheduled to take place during those days and notifications will be sent out to those affected.

Koleski and Ervin were shot and killed while attempting to serve an arrest warrant at a Cobb County home.

Koleski’s funeral will take place on Wednesday at NorthStar Church in Kennesaw, with visitation taking place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the service starting at noon. Burial follows at the Georgia National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.

Ervin’s funeral is scheduled for Thursday at West Ridge Church in Dallas, Ga. Visitation will begin at noon through 2 p.m. followed by a service. Both funerals will be livestreamed on the county’s website.

