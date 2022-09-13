Cobb County traffic court to close during funerals of slain deputies

According to Cobb County Government, Cobb County State Court Judges agreed to reschedule all hearings during those two days to allow other deputies and court personnel the opportunity to pay respects to their fallen colleagues, Deputy Jonathan Koleski on Wednesday and Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr. on Thursday.

The clerk of state court will rescheduled hearings scheduled to take place during those days and notifications will be sent out to those affected.