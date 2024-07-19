Breaking: LIVE: Trump to speak on final night of Republican National Convention
Clayton sheriff’s captain hit while investigating crash that injured deputy, inmate

42 minutes ago

A sheriff’s captain was struck by a driver Thursday evening while at the scene of a crash in Clayton County that injured a deputy and an inmate they were transporting, according to Channel 2 Action News.

The earlier crash happened along Southridge Parkway in Forest Park, where a driver suspected of being under the influence allegedly rear-ended the deputy who had an inmate in the back, the news station reported. Both the deputy and inmate were taken to the hospital after the wreck, which left the patrol car severely damaged.

No other details were provided by authorities about the suspected impaired driver, including their injuries or charges they are facing.

About an hour later, the sheriff’s captain was standing on the road at the crash site when another driver allegedly ran them over, according to Channel 2. The captain was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is said to be stable.

Both incidents on Thursday remain under investigation. We are working to learn more.

