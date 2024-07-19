Clayton sheriff’s captain hit while investigating crash that injured deputy, inmate

A sheriff’s captain was struck by a driver Thursday evening while at the scene of a crash in Clayton County that injured a deputy and an inmate they were transporting, according to Channel 2 Action News.

The earlier crash happened along Southridge Parkway in Forest Park, where a driver suspected of being under the influence allegedly rear-ended the deputy who had an inmate in the back, the news station reported. Both the deputy and inmate were taken to the hospital after the wreck, which left the patrol car severely damaged.

No other details were provided by authorities about the suspected impaired driver, including their injuries or charges they are facing.