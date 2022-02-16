Cherokee County man gets prison time for abandoning dog that starved to death

When they entered the home, they found the dog’s body surrounded by piles of feces, Crossland said. Lathem had left the house sometime earlier without telling anyone in his family, trapping the dog inside with no food or water. A necropsy conducted on the dog at the University of Georgia’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratories found that she likely died of starvation.

Once Lathem is released from prison, the terms of his probation will include not being able to possess guns, alcohol or any illegal substances. He will also be required to avoid contact with his brother and complete a mental health evaluation. He will not be allowed to have a pet of any kind.

“This defendant has never admitted his guilt, so we have no way to determine how long this little dog suffered before she died, hungry, thirsty, and probably very scared,” District Attorney Shannon Wallace said. “Pets are not objects to be left behind and forgotten. They rely on human companions to care for them and provide the basic necessities of life.”