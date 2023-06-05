Charles Marquez Brown, shot to death at 15, remembered for spirit, smile

Many wore T-shirts with the 15-year-old’s face on them. One by one, family members and friends shared their thoughts about the teenager who was the latest young victim of gun violence.

The funeral for Charles Marquez Brown, shot to death on May 28, was held Monday at Greater Grace International Church in Marietta. Through tears, those who loved Charles spoke to those attending.

“He was an amazing person,” an older brother said. “A happy spirit, a wonderful smile.”

Charles was in a house about a mile from his Cobb County home last week when he shot in the face; he died at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, police said. Police have not announced any arrests.

During the service, Charles’ mother stood by other relatives as she said taking care of her children was always her top concern.

“I just hope that today and every day, Charles felt the love from me,” she said. “That’s all I wanted to do, was to be good for them.”

The service was held two days after the Saturday memorial for Bre’Asia Powell, 16, shot to death outside Benjamin E. Mays High School in Atlanta at about 2:30 a.m. on May 28; Charles was shot to death about nine hours later at a home in the 3500 block of Quiet Creek Court, north of the East-West Connector near Hurt Road Park in Cobb County. Brian Brown, 17, was shot to death in Douglasville on June 1; four suspects have been arrested.

Firearm-related deaths became the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 19 years old in 2020, according the New England Journal of Medicine.

During Monday’s service, Bishop Christopher Walker encouraged young people to turn to the church and avoid violence.

“I hurt for the whole family,” he said.

He spoke of Charles’ love of cheese sticks and chicken, as well as skating. The bishop showed off some of the moves the teenager might have tried on wheels.

Outside the church, several people released white doves in honor of Charles.

“On the count of three, let’s send these doves up with our love and prayers to Charles,” a pastor said. “We love you and we set you free until we meet again, and meet again we will. One. Two. Three.”

The birds flew away to the sound of clapping and cheers.