Officials identify 15-year-old boy shot in face inside Cobb home

Charles Brown was inside a basement at a Cobb County house about a mile from his home Sunday when the 15-year-old was struck by gunfire, according to an incident report obtained Thursday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The teenager was shot in the face, Cobb police said. He was rushed from the residential neighborhood to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died several hours later, the report added.

Brown was one of two teens killed by gunfire Sunday in the Atlanta metro area.

“We are saddened whenever tragedy affects our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones,” a Cobb school district spokesperson wrote in a statement Tuesday about Brown. At this time, it’s unclear which school he attended.

Cobb police responded at around 11:35 a.m. to a trouble unknown call at a home in the 3500 block of Quiet Creek Court, located north of the East-West Connector near Hurt Road Park. When officers arrived, they learned Brown had been shot inside the home, the report stated.

Details in the case are limited, and no motive was provided by authorities. Brown’s relationship to the Quiet Creek Court residence is unknown at this time, police said.

On the same day, Bre’Asia Powell, 16, a star athlete and student at Benjamin E. Mays High School in southwest Atlanta, was fatally shot during a large unauthorized gathering outside her school. A 16-year-old boy was also struck by gunfire in that incident and is recovering.

Anyone with more information on the Cobb case is asked to contact police at 770-499-4111.