X

Officials identify 15-year-old boy shot in face inside Cobb home

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

Charles Brown was inside a basement at a Cobb County house about a mile from his home Sunday when the 15-year-old was struck by gunfire, according to an incident report obtained Thursday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The teenager was shot in the face, Cobb police said. He was rushed from the residential neighborhood to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died several hours later, the report added.

Brown was one of two teens killed by gunfire Sunday in the Atlanta metro area.

“We are saddened whenever tragedy affects our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones,” a Cobb school district spokesperson wrote in a statement Tuesday about Brown. At this time, it’s unclear which school he attended.

Cobb police responded at around 11:35 a.m. to a trouble unknown call at a home in the 3500 block of Quiet Creek Court, located north of the East-West Connector near Hurt Road Park. When officers arrived, they learned Brown had been shot inside the home, the report stated.

Details in the case are limited, and no motive was provided by authorities. Brown’s relationship to the Quiet Creek Court residence is unknown at this time, police said.

On the same day, Bre’Asia Powell, 16, a star athlete and student at Benjamin E. Mays High School in southwest Atlanta, was fatally shot during a large unauthorized gathering outside her school. A 16-year-old boy was also struck by gunfire in that incident and is recovering.

Anyone with more information on the Cobb case is asked to contact police at 770-499-4111.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

North Georgia Methodists to meet, disaffiliation not on agenda... so far7h ago

Credit: Fulton County / YouTube

Republicans try to put rampant voter challenger on Fulton election board
2h ago

Sheriff: Clayton County jail worker used inmate’s credit card at Macy’s
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL Trial: Defense attorney’s laptop seized in court
5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL Trial: Defense attorney’s laptop seized in court
5h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: George Santos hires new Georgia operatives
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woman dead in shooting near downtown Atlanta high-rise
56m ago
Sheriff: Clayton County jail worker used inmate’s credit card at Macy’s
1h ago
UPDATE: 2-alarm fire damages former Chamblee animal feed mill
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Archives: The rocky, wacky origin story of CNN 43 years ago in book form
‘Dawn chorus’ from songbirds brings joy at daybreak
Teacher says metro Atlanta system gives students a way to cheat on tests
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top