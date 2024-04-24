BreakingNews
Gov. Kemp signs bill outlawing property squatting
Crime & Public Safety

Cause of death ‘undetermined’ for Auburn student found 4 decades later

Case closed in disappearance of Kyle Clinkscales of LaGrange
Kyle Clinkscales disappeared Jan. 27, 1976, after leaving a bartending job in LaGrange to travel back to Auburn University, where he was pursuing a degree in business. In 2021, his 1974 white Ford Pinto, which contained human remains, was located.

Credit: Troup County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Troup County Sheriff's Office

Kyle Clinkscales disappeared Jan. 27, 1976, after leaving a bartending job in LaGrange to travel back to Auburn University, where he was pursuing a degree in business. In 2021, his 1974 white Ford Pinto, which contained human remains, was located.
By
16 minutes ago

The case of an Auburn University student from Georgia who disappeared in January 1976 is now closed, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said this week.

But it’s still unknown how Kyle Clinkscales died. The GBI listed his manner of death as “undetermined,” according to Troup Sheriff James Woodruff.

“At this time the case is considered closed unless further information is discovered,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

The 22-year-old disappeared on Jan. 27, 1976, after leaving his bartending job in LaGrange to make the roughly 35-mile drive back to campus. For more than four decades, his body and vehicle were never found.

ExploreAuburn University student from Georgia’s remains ID’d 47 years after disappearance

John and Louise Clinkscales continued to look for their only child for years after his disappearance. John, who published a memoir detailing Kyle’s disappearance, died in 2007. Louise died at a LaGrange hospice facility in 2021.

Though tips for investigators never yielded any clues, a major break in the case finally came three years ago.

On Dec. 7, 2021, deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama pulled a white 1974 Ford Pinto from an unnamed creek under County Road 83, a remote area between LaGrange and Auburn University. Deputies noticed a Troup County decal on the car and contacted the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, which confirmed it was the type of car Clinkscales had driven.

Inside the car, investigators found Clinkscales’ wallet, which had his ID inside. They also found several credit cards and bones that were stuck in thick mud, Woodruff told reporters at the time. The remains were sent to the GBI Crime Lab for further examination.

In December 2021, a rusted 1974 Ford Pinto was pulled from an Alabama creek that belonged to Kyle Clinkscales.

Credit: Troup County Sheriff's Office

icon to expand image

Credit: Troup County Sheriff's Office

“For 45 years, we have looked for this young man and his car,” Woodruff added. “We drained lakes. We looked here and looked there, and it always turned out nothing. Then out of the blue, we got the car, his ID and hopefully his remains.”

In February 2023, investigators confirmed that the skeletal remains belonged to Clinkscales. An FBI lab assisted with the identification at the GBI’s request.

The Troup sheriff said he was grateful to other agencies that assisted with the investigation.

“I want to once again thank my team of investigators, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work to finally close this case after more than four decades,” Woodruff said.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Gov. Kemp signs bill outlawing property squatting1h ago

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

Majority of Beltline to be completed by World Cup
15m ago

Credit: AP

Trump moves to dismiss two counts in Fulton election indictment
50m ago

Georgia judges face little opposition in May elections
56m ago

Georgia judges face little opposition in May elections
56m ago

Credit: AP

Airlines will now provide automatic cash refunds for canceled and delayed flights
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henri Hollis

BREAKING
Boy, 5, dies after being hit by vehicle in DeKalb
1h ago
Georgia prison guard kills inmate during hospital fight, GBI says
1h ago
Gas leak prompts evacuation at SW Atlanta elementary school
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Bob Andres

Good and bad: The Falcons have history near top of NFL draft
5 things about the new school voucher program OK’d by Kemp
Watch: Atlanta's own Indigo Girls talk ‘Barbie’ movie motherhood and doing their own...