Brother of slain nightclub co-owner pens letter to suspect, offers $100K reward

He said Soto also knew Michael Gidewon, his wife and his children. He wrote how Michael would always show Soto love.

Officers responded around 7 a.m. to the nightclub along Brady Avenue and found the victim shot. He died at the scene.

Police released several 911 calls Tuesday, including one from a woman who said she stepped out of the lounge and immediately noticed the injured victim. At that point, the woman said the man was still breathing.

At least three of the callers said a suspect was seen walking away from the scene. Two of them gave a detailed description and said the man headed toward Howell Mill Road.

In the letter, Alex questioned how the killer was able to shoot his brother in front of people outside the club and just walk away.

Authorities did not say what charges Soto is facing. He remains at large.

The Gidewon brothers “defined Atlanta nightlife” for decades, according to their friend and radio host Bert Weiss. They owned and operated some of metro Atlanta’s most popular clubs over the years, including Vision and Compound.

Now, Alex said their family is left with unanswered questions as they try to pick up the pieces after the shooting.

“How did this happen? Why did this happen?” he wrote. “My family would never be the same again.”

Anyone with information on Soto’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text CSA to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.