911 calls released in Atlanta lounge co-owner’s fatal shooting

“Someone shot the owner. He’s on the floor right now. I think he shot him in the head,” the woman said.

At least three of the 911 callers said a suspect was seen walking away from the scene. Two of them gave a detailed description and said the suspected shooter headed toward Howell Mill Road.

“He was in a white-and-black shirt, got a long beard and a black hat on,” the caller said.

Police have not provided a description of the suspect or said what led up to the shooting.

Bert Weiss, who has been the creator and primary host of the Bert Show on what is now the top 40 station Q99.7, met Gidewon in 2001 soon after he launched his show. They quickly became friends, and the radio station would host special Friday nights at Gidewon’s Vision nightclub in Midtown from 2003 to 2006.

“He had an amazing combination of warmth, fun and professionalism,” Weiss said. “He carried himself with honor, respect and dignity.”

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.