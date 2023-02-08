Suspect identified in Atlanta lounge co-owner’s shooting death

Atlanta police released several 911 calls Tuesday that offered a glimpse into the chaos after the shooting. One witness stood over Gidewon as she spoke to a dispatcher. She said she stepped outside of the lounge and immediately noticed the injured victim. At that point, the woman said Gidewon was still breathing.

“Someone shot the owner. He’s on the floor right now. I think he shot him in the head,” the woman said.

Another 911 caller said he was able to grab a video of the suspect as he walked toward Howell Mill Road after the gunfire.

Anyone with information on Soto’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text CSA to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

