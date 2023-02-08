X
Dark Mode Toggle

Suspect identified in Atlanta lounge co-owner’s shooting death

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

A man accused in a fatal shooting outside an Atlanta nightclub last weekend was identified by police Wednesday.

Jonathan David Soto, 39, is wanted in the killing of Michael Gidewon, who was shot to death outside Republic Lounge on Saturday, police said. Gidewon and his brother Alex, who co-owned Republic, owned and operated some of metro Atlanta’s most popular clubs over the years, including Vision and Compound.

Authorities did not say what charges Soto is facing. He remains at large.

At about 7 a.m., officers said they responded to the club along Brady Avenue and found Gidewon, 50, shot at least once. He died at the scene.

Ken Lucas, a security guard at the nightclub, told Channel 2 Action News that the shooting came after a man was asked to leave the club. Police did not say if Soto knew the victim or what exactly led to the shooting.

Explore911 calls released in Atlanta lounge co-owner’s fatal shooting

Atlanta police released several 911 calls Tuesday that offered a glimpse into the chaos after the shooting. One witness stood over Gidewon as she spoke to a dispatcher. She said she stepped outside of the lounge and immediately noticed the injured victim. At that point, the woman said Gidewon was still breathing.

“Someone shot the owner. He’s on the floor right now. I think he shot him in the head,” the woman said.

Another 911 caller said he was able to grab a video of the suspect as he walked toward Howell Mill Road after the gunfire.

Credit: Lauren Booker

Credit: Lauren Booker

Anyone with information on Soto’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text CSA to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Woman investigated for bringing gun to vote as Black voters gave out water8h ago

Credit: TNS

Lawmaker renews Buckhead cityhood push
7h ago

Credit: Contributed

Georgia school board picks leader after letter targeted her sexuality
2h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Advisory committee member appeals Atlanta training center’s permits
10h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Advisory committee member appeals Atlanta training center’s permits
10h ago

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

SweetWater 420 Fest will be at the brewery itself this year instead of Centennial Olympic...
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police investigating after SUV riddled with bullets crashes in Midtown Atlanta
9m ago
Marietta man gets 22-year prison sentence for molesting 11-year-old girl
2h ago
2 men convicted of child molestation in separate Cobb cases
4h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA all-time points mark
16h ago
In Atlanta, Harris focuses on climate change in touting Biden agenda
33m ago
Democrats agree with Senate GOP leaders: probe funding of Euro trip
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top