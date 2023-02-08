Suspect identified in Atlanta lounge co-owner’s shooting death

A man accused in a fatal shooting outside an Atlanta nightclub last weekend was identified by police Wednesday.
Jonathan David Soto, 39, is wanted in the killing of Michael Gidewon, who was shot to death outside Republic Lounge on Saturday, police said. Gidewon and his brother Alex, who co-owned Republic, owned and operated some of metro Atlanta’s most popular clubs over the years, including Vision and Compound.
Authorities did not say what charges Soto is facing. He remains at large.
At about 7 a.m., officers said they responded to the club along Brady Avenue and found Gidewon, 50, shot at least once. He died at the scene.
Ken Lucas, a security guard at the nightclub, told Channel 2 Action News that the shooting came after a man was asked to leave the club. Police did not say if Soto knew the victim or what exactly led to the shooting.
Atlanta police released several 911 calls Tuesday that offered a glimpse into the chaos after the shooting. One witness stood over Gidewon as she spoke to a dispatcher. She said she stepped outside of the lounge and immediately noticed the injured victim. At that point, the woman said Gidewon was still breathing.
“Someone shot the owner. He’s on the floor right now. I think he shot him in the head,” the woman said.
Another 911 caller said he was able to grab a video of the suspect as he walked toward Howell Mill Road after the gunfire.
Credit: Lauren Booker
Anyone with information on Soto’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text CSA to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
