BREAKING | Training center activists protest at Midtown construction site

For the third time in three months, activists protesting Atlanta’s planned public safety training center have locked themselves to a crane at a Midtown construction site Wednesday morning, prompting the closure of a few side streets.
Atlanta police and fire crews are working to remove two people from the crane at a Brasfield & Gorrie work site at Edge Hill Avenue and Watkins Street, just off Howell Mill Road, which remains open. The other streets along with 11th Street are closed.
Brasfield & Gorrie is one of the contractors building the training facility at the site of the old Atlanta Prison Farm in the south DeKalb County woods.
According to the activist group, the protesters have used reinforced pipes to attach themselves to the ladder system within the crane’s frame, blocking access to its control towers. They are situated about 100 feet up the 250-foot crane.
Officials have not released information on the efforts to remove the protesters.
Earlier this month, an activist was locked to a construction elevator at another Brasfield & Gorrie work site along Peachtree Street between 17th and West Peachtree streets. And in January, two protesters locked themselves to equipment at a separate Brasfield & Gorrie site at 12th and Juniper streets. Streets surrounding the sites were closed for hours in each incident.
Protesters in both cases were arrested on charges of criminal trespassing.
Those opposed to the training center have said its construction will damage the South River Forest and contribute to what they believe is the militarization of the police department.
City officials have said the facility, which is set to open later this year, is vital to maintaining well-trained police and fire departments.
About the Author
Credit: Mike Luckovich