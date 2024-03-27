BREAKING | Training center activists protest at Midtown construction site

According to the activist group, the protesters have used reinforced pipes to attach themselves to the ladder system within the crane’s frame, blocking access to its control towers. They are situated about 100 feet up the 250-foot crane.

Officials have not released information on the efforts to remove the protesters.

Earlier this month, an activist was locked to a construction elevator at another Brasfield & Gorrie work site along Peachtree Street between 17th and West Peachtree streets. And in January, two protesters locked themselves to equipment at a separate Brasfield & Gorrie site at 12th and Juniper streets. Streets surrounding the sites were closed for hours in each incident.

Protesters in both cases were arrested on charges of criminal trespassing.

Those opposed to the training center have said its construction will damage the South River Forest and contribute to what they believe is the militarization of the police department.

City officials have said the facility, which is set to open later this year, is vital to maintaining well-trained police and fire departments.